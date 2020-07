Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

AVAILABLE NOW .... Amazing Water View Property and LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION... Beautiful home 3 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths plus a Loft. The first floor is tiled and the second floor has Laminate and new carpet. Newer AC. Fenced backyard with amazing water view. Floor plan is open to the kitchen and Additional view to the pond. Property is just minutes away from the Winter Garden Village Mall and Hospital. Easy access to 429 and Turnpike. Schedule your showing today.