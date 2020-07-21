1528 Juniper Hammock Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly new construction garage walk in closets game room

wow over 4700 Sqft 7 bedroom 4 bathroom - WELCOME TO McAllister Landing Winter Garden (rent include lawn care )

brand new 7 bedroom 4 bathroom with office downstairs 3 car garage huge game room . brand new washer and dryer all title floor at the living area master is downstair and one more full bath and bedroom down stair . spacious first-floor master suite has a bath with large corner tub, dual vanities, and huge walk-in closet. Central chef-inspired kitchen overlooks an open family room

McAllister Landing is

Located just a few minutes from the shops, restaurants and entertainment in Historic Downtown Winter Garden, McAllister Landing offers lakeside living in large, beautiful new-construction homes. Community amenities will include a dock on Lake Apopka, parks and walking trails. Starting rent from the low $2200 .We also build each home with innovative, energy-efficient features that cut down on utility bills so you can afford to do more living, please call or text Eric Jia 407-401-1431 for showing more model available also showing BRAND NEW COMMUNITY OAKLAND TRAILhe spacious first-floor master suite has a bath with large corner tub, dual vanities, and huge walk-in closet. Central chef-inspired kitchen overlooks an open family room



