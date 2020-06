Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great home, Great location. Spacious 3/2 with all decorator tile downstairs as well as all appliances. Walk to the school at the end of the street. Well kept home is located near the new Winter garden Village and 419 expressway--from there you can access the 408 or turnpike to quickly get to Clermont or downtown or Disney. All bedrooms are upstairs. 2 car garage, laundry room with appliances. Zoned for new Windermere High School