Winter Garden, FL
15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:28 PM

15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE

15142 Masthead Landing Circle · No Longer Available
Winter Garden
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

15142 Masthead Landing Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Stoneybrook West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Come be a part of one of the most sought after family-friendly communities in Orange County! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom open-floor concept home boasts a pleasant spacious living/dining room and recently updated kitchen area between the split master and guest bedrooms. It's wood-like porcelain tile floors, updated granite counters, and newly painted cabinets and stainless steel appliances creates a sentiment of luxury to this abode. Stoneybrook West is the only 24-hour manned, security-guarded and gated, golf-course community in Winter Garden. Fantastic Winter Garden location, minutes from the thriving downtown Plant Street district with its many shopping, dining & cultural options, as well as nearby Winter Garden Village & new Florida Hospital. Community amenities galore! Included are a beautiful Olympic sized swimming pool, gorgeous Town Center that houses the gym and is also home to fantastic sports courts (Tennis, Basketball, Beach Volleyball and In-line Hockey Rink), and large playground and tot-lot. Cable and high-speed internet is included in the rent! Schedule a showing today, as this beautiful home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE have any available units?
15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE have?
Some of 15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
