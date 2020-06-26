15142 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE

Amenities

Come be a part of one of the most sought after family-friendly communities in Orange County! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom open-floor concept home boasts a pleasant spacious living/dining room and recently updated kitchen area between the split master and guest bedrooms. It's wood-like porcelain tile floors, updated granite counters, and newly painted cabinets and stainless steel appliances creates a sentiment of luxury to this abode. Stoneybrook West is the only 24-hour manned, security-guarded and gated, golf-course community in Winter Garden. Fantastic Winter Garden location, minutes from the thriving downtown Plant Street district with its many shopping, dining & cultural options, as well as nearby Winter Garden Village & new Florida Hospital. Community amenities galore! Included are a beautiful Olympic sized swimming pool, gorgeous Town Center that houses the gym and is also home to fantastic sports courts (Tennis, Basketball, Beach Volleyball and In-line Hockey Rink), and large playground and tot-lot. Cable and high-speed internet is included in the rent! Schedule a showing today, as this beautiful home will not last long!