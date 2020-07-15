All apartments in Winter Garden
15044 Guava Bay Drive

15044 Guava Bay Dr
Location

15044 Guava Bay Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
New construction Emerson model by Meritage Homes. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2,221 sq ft home. First floor open plan family room, dining room and kitchen, half bath. White 42" cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Tile floors throughout first floor. Second floor master suite at the back, 3 bedrooms and second full bath, open loft flex space. 2 car garage to the rear of the home.
New construction Emerson model by Meritage Homes.
4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2,221 sq ft home.
First floor open plan family room, dining room and kitchen, half bath.
White 42" cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Tile floors throughout first floor.
Second floor master suite at the back, 3 bedrooms and second full bath, open loft flex space.
2 car garage to the rear of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15044 Guava Bay Drive have any available units?
15044 Guava Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 15044 Guava Bay Drive have?
Some of 15044 Guava Bay Drive's amenities include new construction, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15044 Guava Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15044 Guava Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15044 Guava Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15044 Guava Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 15044 Guava Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15044 Guava Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 15044 Guava Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15044 Guava Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15044 Guava Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15044 Guava Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 15044 Guava Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 15044 Guava Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15044 Guava Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15044 Guava Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15044 Guava Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15044 Guava Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
