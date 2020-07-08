All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 14841 WINKFIELD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
14841 WINKFIELD COURT
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

14841 WINKFIELD COURT

14841 Winkfield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14841 Winkfield Court, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the first family to live in this impressive BRAND NEW 4 bed, 3 bath home featuring generous space, elegant finishes and open concept floor plan. Located in a Gated community, Oxford Chase, right next to Sunridge Middle School, just minutes from downtown shops, restaurants, and cafes. Nearby lakes and parks are perfect for walking, running and cycling. This house includes tray ceilings in the master bedroom, laundry, gourmet kitchen quartz countertops, LARGE BACKYARD and much more. Come see it today and live in one of the best areas of Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14841 WINKFIELD COURT have any available units?
14841 WINKFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 14841 WINKFIELD COURT have?
Some of 14841 WINKFIELD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14841 WINKFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14841 WINKFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14841 WINKFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14841 WINKFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 14841 WINKFIELD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14841 WINKFIELD COURT offers parking.
Does 14841 WINKFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14841 WINKFIELD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14841 WINKFIELD COURT have a pool?
No, 14841 WINKFIELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14841 WINKFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 14841 WINKFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14841 WINKFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14841 WINKFIELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14841 WINKFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14841 WINKFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
The Promenade
1240 Winter Garden Vineland Rd
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College