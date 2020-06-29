All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 14287 Lagoon Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
14287 Lagoon Cove
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

14287 Lagoon Cove

14287 Lagoon Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14287 Lagoon Cove Lane, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3/2/2 Plus Office in the Amazing Black Lake Park - Available April 2020, Beautifully upgraded single family home in the gated Black Lake Park Subdivision. Laminate wood floors throughout the common areas and ceramic tile in the wet areas. Plush Carpeting in bedrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances and washer dryer all included with the lease. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an additional large office/den that could be used as a 4th bedroom, and has no rear neighbors. Community features a private boat ramp onto Black Lake, soccer field, pool, tennis/basketball court and huge community open spaces. This pet friendly home can be booked for a showing as well as all application made online.

3D Tour Available at https://www.boxbrownie.com/360/?c=8204e9505148a3dcc195cbe172b831b20050ddc2

www.BlueHomePM.com

(RLNE2158632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14287 Lagoon Cove have any available units?
14287 Lagoon Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 14287 Lagoon Cove have?
Some of 14287 Lagoon Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14287 Lagoon Cove currently offering any rent specials?
14287 Lagoon Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14287 Lagoon Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 14287 Lagoon Cove is pet friendly.
Does 14287 Lagoon Cove offer parking?
No, 14287 Lagoon Cove does not offer parking.
Does 14287 Lagoon Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14287 Lagoon Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14287 Lagoon Cove have a pool?
Yes, 14287 Lagoon Cove has a pool.
Does 14287 Lagoon Cove have accessible units?
No, 14287 Lagoon Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 14287 Lagoon Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 14287 Lagoon Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14287 Lagoon Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 14287 Lagoon Cove does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College