14287 Lagoon Cove

Beautiful 3/2/2 Plus Office in the Amazing Black Lake Park - Available April 2020, Beautifully upgraded single family home in the gated Black Lake Park Subdivision. Laminate wood floors throughout the common areas and ceramic tile in the wet areas. Plush Carpeting in bedrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances and washer dryer all included with the lease. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an additional large office/den that could be used as a 4th bedroom, and has no rear neighbors. Community features a private boat ramp onto Black Lake, soccer field, pool, tennis/basketball court and huge community open spaces. This pet friendly home can be booked for a showing as well as all application made online.



3D Tour Available at https://www.boxbrownie.com/360/?c=8204e9505148a3dcc195cbe172b831b20050ddc2



www.BlueHomePM.com



(RLNE2158632)