142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR

142 Southern Pecan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

142 Southern Pecan Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
playground
pool
pool table
racquetball court
hot tub
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
AVAILABLE NOW! Don’t miss this recently renovated condo in the gated community of Southern Pines. NEW kitchen, stainless steel appliances, light fixtures, bathrooms, and flooring throughout. Washer, dryer, water, trash, pest, and exterior maintenance INCLUDED in rent price. The spacious split plan features modern fixtures, all granite countertops, rustic wood grain floors and spa baths. Community features resort style amenities: Pool, Spa, Fitness Center, Theater, Covered outside Pavilion, Playground, Tennis, Sand Volleyball, Indoor Basketball court, Indoor Racquetball court, Billiard Room and Business Center. Only two miles from downtown Winter Garden, restaurants, and shops. Minutes from Florida Turnpike, the 408/429 and other Central Florida attractions. Schedule a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR have any available units?
142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR have?
Some of 142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR currently offering any rent specials?
142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR pet-friendly?
No, 142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR offer parking?
No, 142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR does not offer parking.
Does 142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR have a pool?
Yes, 142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR has a pool.
Does 142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR have accessible units?
No, 142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
