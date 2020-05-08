142 SOUTHERN PECAN CIR

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Don’t miss this recently renovated condo in the gated community of Southern Pines. NEW kitchen, stainless steel appliances, light fixtures, bathrooms, and flooring throughout. Washer, dryer, water, trash, pest, and exterior maintenance INCLUDED in rent price. The spacious split plan features modern fixtures, all granite countertops, rustic wood grain floors and spa baths. Community features resort style amenities: Pool, Spa, Fitness Center, Theater, Covered outside Pavilion, Playground, Tennis, Sand Volleyball, Indoor Basketball court, Indoor Racquetball court, Billiard Room and Business Center. Only two miles from downtown Winter Garden, restaurants, and shops. Minutes from Florida Turnpike, the 408/429 and other Central Florida attractions. Schedule a private showing today!