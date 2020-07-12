All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated July 17 2019

14039 Hampshire Bay Cir.

14039 Hampshire Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14039 Hampshire Bay Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 5/5 located in Bay Isle! - Beautiful 5/5 located in Bay Isle. This single family home offers 3801 square feet of living space, solid stone counters, eating space in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous cabinets, screened in patio, and bonus room with its own entrance. Bay Isle residences have access to skiable Black Lake, community dock, boat ramp, and fishing pier.

HOA approval is required

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $3199. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2784283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14039 Hampshire Bay Cir. have any available units?
14039 Hampshire Bay Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 14039 Hampshire Bay Cir. have?
Some of 14039 Hampshire Bay Cir.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14039 Hampshire Bay Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
14039 Hampshire Bay Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14039 Hampshire Bay Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14039 Hampshire Bay Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 14039 Hampshire Bay Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 14039 Hampshire Bay Cir. offers parking.
Does 14039 Hampshire Bay Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14039 Hampshire Bay Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14039 Hampshire Bay Cir. have a pool?
No, 14039 Hampshire Bay Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 14039 Hampshire Bay Cir. have accessible units?
No, 14039 Hampshire Bay Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 14039 Hampshire Bay Cir. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14039 Hampshire Bay Cir. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14039 Hampshire Bay Cir. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14039 Hampshire Bay Cir. has units with air conditioning.
