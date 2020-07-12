14039 Hampshire Bay Cir.

Amenities

Beautiful 5/5 located in Bay Isle! - Beautiful 5/5 located in Bay Isle. This single family home offers 3801 square feet of living space, solid stone counters, eating space in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous cabinets, screened in patio, and bonus room with its own entrance. Bay Isle residences have access to skiable Black Lake, community dock, boat ramp, and fishing pier.



HOA approval is required



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Security Deposit: $3199. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.



No Cats Allowed



