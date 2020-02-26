13939 ZEPHERMOOR LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home with Great Curb appeal located in the GATED Community of Windward Cay. This home offers spacious living at its best offering an open floor plan and kitchen with solid wood cabinets, Corian counters and ALL APPLIANCES. The Master offers a private enclave with dual sinks, separate shower and tub and trayed ceiling. Plenty of space for the whole family. Entertain guests in your large screened in porch with tiki bar. Other wonderful features include: Paver Driveway, 3 Car Garage and no rear neighbors!, Located just Minutes to the Winter Garden Village w/ Shopping & Restaurants. Easy access to the 429 beltway,10 minutes to Disney and all area schools are top rated. It's all about location, a pristine home and privacy.