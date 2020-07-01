13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE

Amenities

¡EN RENTA! Elegant 5 Bedroom home located in the Glynwood Estates. The property offers over 3500 sq ft of heated area. The exterior features include a brick paver driveway leading to the entrance of the home and garages. The large open floor plan with laminate wood floor throughout the first floor offers a touch of class and elegance. Enjoy breakfast when sitting at the dining nook that overlooks the swimming pool and backyard. The spacious master suite on the 2nd floor, master bath features garden tub, large stylish glass shower stall and plenty of closet space. Lots of upgrades throughout the home including 42-inch kitchen cabinets, extra storage in the pantry, formal living and dining rooms, swimming pool with screen enclosure, plantation shutters, large media/theater room. This is a great home for entertaining. Plenty of space for an extended family too. Mother-in-Law Suite located on the ground floor. Brand new roof installed in April 2019. Good school district. Glynwood is a gated community just minutes from Winter Garden Village, featuring shopping & dining. Are you ready to move in?