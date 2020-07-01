All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE

13850 Glynshel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13850 Glynshel Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
¡EN RENTA! Elegant 5 Bedroom home located in the Glynwood Estates. The property offers over 3500 sq ft of heated area. The exterior features include a brick paver driveway leading to the entrance of the home and garages. The large open floor plan with laminate wood floor throughout the first floor offers a touch of class and elegance. Enjoy breakfast when sitting at the dining nook that overlooks the swimming pool and backyard. The spacious master suite on the 2nd floor, master bath features garden tub, large stylish glass shower stall and plenty of closet space. Lots of upgrades throughout the home including 42-inch kitchen cabinets, extra storage in the pantry, formal living and dining rooms, swimming pool with screen enclosure, plantation shutters, large media/theater room. This is a great home for entertaining. Plenty of space for an extended family too. Mother-in-Law Suite located on the ground floor. Brand new roof installed in April 2019. Good school district. Glynwood is a gated community just minutes from Winter Garden Village, featuring shopping & dining. Are you ready to move in?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE have any available units?
13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE have?
Some of 13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13850 GLYNSHEL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College