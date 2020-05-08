137 S. PARK AVE

Amenities

New Rental in Park Place at Winter Garden - Brand new construction home! Located in the luxury townhome community, PARK PLACE at WINTER GARDEN. Built with the latest building codes, energy efficiency, architectural details and craftsmanship, it features 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths of luxury urban style living. Golf cart district and steps away from Plant Street Market. Great restaurants, shops, farmers marketing, and highway proximity. Winter Garden has a thriving community of small businesses, great a historic downtown and one of Central Floridas premiere shopping centers, Winter Garden Village at Fowlers Grove, only minutes away. Don't miss your chance to be the first to live in Park Place at Winter Garden!



