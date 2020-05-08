All apartments in Winter Garden
Winter Garden, FL
137 S. PARK AVE
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

137 S. PARK AVE

137 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

137 Park Avenue, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Rental in Park Place at Winter Garden - Brand new construction home! Located in the luxury townhome community, PARK PLACE at WINTER GARDEN. Built with the latest building codes, energy efficiency, architectural details and craftsmanship, it features 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths of luxury urban style living. Golf cart district and steps away from Plant Street Market. Great restaurants, shops, farmers marketing, and highway proximity. Winter Garden has a thriving community of small businesses, great a historic downtown and one of Central Floridas premiere shopping centers, Winter Garden Village at Fowlers Grove, only minutes away. Don't miss your chance to be the first to live in Park Place at Winter Garden!

(RLNE5159543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 S. PARK AVE have any available units?
137 S. PARK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
Is 137 S. PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
137 S. PARK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 S. PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 137 S. PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 137 S. PARK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 137 S. PARK AVE offers parking.
Does 137 S. PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 S. PARK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 S. PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 137 S. PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 137 S. PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 137 S. PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 137 S. PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 S. PARK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 S. PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 S. PARK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
