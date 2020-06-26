1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE

Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. ***Showings are allowed during our current times or feel free to call for a VIRTUAL tour!*** WATERFRONT community w/ homes over a million! PARK side gem w/ oversized yard (~1/4 acre), private drive, two front PORCHES, & backyard screened patio! $400 home WARRANTY included. Located in highly sought after OAKLAND PARK, a Parade of Homes Winner & Certified Green Community, is this 4 bedrooms (3+optional 4th-OFFICE)/2.5 baths + DINING area + LOFT w/ relaxing backyard patio. ENERGY efficient home w/ LOW electric bills features STAINLESS appliances including a gas stove, designer back-splash, GRANITE counters, under cabinet lighting, TILE floors that look like wood, & partial fenced yard (neighbors). Spacious living w/an open floor plan makes it easy for social gatherings. Downstairs features a room w/ FRENCH DOORS which could be used as a guest suite/4th bedroom or OFFICE (no closet), while upstairs includes the MASTER suite, 2 additional rooms, one bath, laundry, LOFT, & balcony overlooking the park. Master SUITE includes a walk-in closet, dual sinks, shower, & private toilet. The backyard OASIS is every family's dream! Community is GOLF cart approved & features parks, playgrounds, the West Orange Trail, two pools (one RESORT style), a spectacular CLUBHOUSE, sunset views over Lake Apopka, & great neighbors! Just minutes from historic downtown WINTER GARDEN. Buyer to verify information, measurements are approximate. Embrace the beauty of this PARK front gem before it's RENTED! ***Listed for Sale and Rent.