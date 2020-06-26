All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:54 PM

1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE

1368 Union Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1368 Union Club Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
green community
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. ***Showings are allowed during our current times or feel free to call for a VIRTUAL tour!*** WATERFRONT community w/ homes over a million! PARK side gem w/ oversized yard (~1/4 acre), private drive, two front PORCHES, & backyard screened patio! $400 home WARRANTY included. Located in highly sought after OAKLAND PARK, a Parade of Homes Winner & Certified Green Community, is this 4 bedrooms (3+optional 4th-OFFICE)/2.5 baths + DINING area + LOFT w/ relaxing backyard patio. ENERGY efficient home w/ LOW electric bills features STAINLESS appliances including a gas stove, designer back-splash, GRANITE counters, under cabinet lighting, TILE floors that look like wood, & partial fenced yard (neighbors). Spacious living w/an open floor plan makes it easy for social gatherings. Downstairs features a room w/ FRENCH DOORS which could be used as a guest suite/4th bedroom or OFFICE (no closet), while upstairs includes the MASTER suite, 2 additional rooms, one bath, laundry, LOFT, & balcony overlooking the park. Master SUITE includes a walk-in closet, dual sinks, shower, & private toilet. The backyard OASIS is every family's dream! Community is GOLF cart approved & features parks, playgrounds, the West Orange Trail, two pools (one RESORT style), a spectacular CLUBHOUSE, sunset views over Lake Apopka, & great neighbors! Just minutes from historic downtown WINTER GARDEN. Buyer to verify information, measurements are approximate. Embrace the beauty of this PARK front gem before it's RENTED! ***Listed for Sale and Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE have any available units?
1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE have?
Some of 1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1368 UNION CLUB DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
