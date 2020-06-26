All apartments in Winter Garden
13642 FOX GLOVE ST
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:47 PM

13642 FOX GLOVE ST

13642 Fox Glove Street · No Longer Available
Location

13642 Fox Glove Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Stoneybrook West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
13642 FOX GLOVE ST Available 07/01/19 STONEYBROOK WEST - Check out this 4BR/3BA (plus den which can be 5th bedroom) in Stoneybrook West. This 2-story home has one bedroom and a guest bath downstairs, family room, formal living and dining, huge gourmet kitchen with fantastic views of the lake and downstairs screened porch. Open floor plan. Very large master suite upstairs with its own screened balcony. 2 other spacious bedrooms and a bath upstairs. 3 Car Garage too! Tons of amenities in this community including a 24 hour guard gate, basketball, tennis courts, playground, fishing, community pool and more! Lawn care and pest control are included.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4972805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13642 FOX GLOVE ST have any available units?
13642 FOX GLOVE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 13642 FOX GLOVE ST have?
Some of 13642 FOX GLOVE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13642 FOX GLOVE ST currently offering any rent specials?
13642 FOX GLOVE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13642 FOX GLOVE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 13642 FOX GLOVE ST is pet friendly.
Does 13642 FOX GLOVE ST offer parking?
Yes, 13642 FOX GLOVE ST offers parking.
Does 13642 FOX GLOVE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13642 FOX GLOVE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13642 FOX GLOVE ST have a pool?
Yes, 13642 FOX GLOVE ST has a pool.
Does 13642 FOX GLOVE ST have accessible units?
No, 13642 FOX GLOVE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 13642 FOX GLOVE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 13642 FOX GLOVE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13642 FOX GLOVE ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13642 FOX GLOVE ST has units with air conditioning.
