Winter Garden, FL
1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B

1359 Broken Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1359 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B Available 10/05/19 Gorgeous Winter Garden 3/2.5/2 - AVAILABLE AFTER OCTOBER 7th.....Stainless Appliances, Washer/Dryer Included, community pool, playground, gated, pond and park view and lawn maintenance included...what else could you ask for! This large 3/2.5 townhome features large bedrooms upstairs, and open downstairs floor plan and 2 car garage. Easy access to Florida Turnpike and minutes to Downtown Winter Garden or Fowlers Grove. Schedule your viewing today! This PET-FRIENDLY property will rent quick. All applications taken online at www.BlueHomePM.com

(RLNE3365401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B have any available units?
1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B have?
Some of 1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B currently offering any rent specials?
1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B is pet friendly.
Does 1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B offer parking?
Yes, 1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B offers parking.
Does 1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B have a pool?
Yes, 1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B has a pool.
Does 1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B have accessible units?
No, 1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1359 Broken Oak Drive Unit 47B does not have units with air conditioning.
