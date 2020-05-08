All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

13551 FOX GLOVE STREET

13551 Fox Glove Street · No Longer Available
Location

13551 Fox Glove Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Stoneybrook West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
This beautiful well-maintained 5-bedroom/3-bath home with 3-car garage is located in the lovely gated golf community of Stoneybrook West. Home features all tile on first floor, a movie room, hardwood floors in the movie room and on stairs, granite countertop in kitchen and bathrooms, walk-in closet and sitting room in the master bedroom, Jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom, gas fireplace in the family room and screened-in heated pool and spa with rock waterfall; the perfect area for relaxing and entertaining family and friends. Community features clubhouse with gym, swimming Pool, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, playground and more. Rent includes basic cable and Internet. Close to highways, restaurants, shopping and various attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13551 FOX GLOVE STREET have any available units?
13551 FOX GLOVE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 13551 FOX GLOVE STREET have?
Some of 13551 FOX GLOVE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13551 FOX GLOVE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
13551 FOX GLOVE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13551 FOX GLOVE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 13551 FOX GLOVE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 13551 FOX GLOVE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 13551 FOX GLOVE STREET offers parking.
Does 13551 FOX GLOVE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13551 FOX GLOVE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13551 FOX GLOVE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 13551 FOX GLOVE STREET has a pool.
Does 13551 FOX GLOVE STREET have accessible units?
No, 13551 FOX GLOVE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 13551 FOX GLOVE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13551 FOX GLOVE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 13551 FOX GLOVE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 13551 FOX GLOVE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

