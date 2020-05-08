13551 FOX GLOVE STREET

Amenities

This beautiful well-maintained 5-bedroom/3-bath home with 3-car garage is located in the lovely gated golf community of Stoneybrook West. Home features all tile on first floor, a movie room, hardwood floors in the movie room and on stairs, granite countertop in kitchen and bathrooms, walk-in closet and sitting room in the master bedroom, Jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom, gas fireplace in the family room and screened-in heated pool and spa with rock waterfall; the perfect area for relaxing and entertaining family and friends. Community features clubhouse with gym, swimming Pool, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, playground and more. Rent includes basic cable and Internet. Close to highways, restaurants, shopping and various attractions.