13452 Daniels Landing

2 Bedroom And 2.5 Bath Townhouse In Daniels Landing - AVAILABLE NOW. Beautiful Townhome with dual master suite 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome with over-sized 1 car garage in the gated community of Daniels Landing. Tile flooring throughout the 1st floor and brand new carpeting upstairs. Also, the property was just fully painted inside. You can't beat Daniels Landing community which includes gated access, pool, playground, fitness center, basic cable, and internet also included! Winter Garden Shopping Village just down the street and easy access to local highways, employment and schools. Schedule your viewing through our online scheduling request at www.BlueHomePM.com/Rental-Search or make an application today!



Access to 3D Virtual Tour:



https://www.nodalview.com/xqnJPMQT9b61UhZiRZws9Kch?viewer=mls



Access to Video Tour:



https://vimeo.com/380009823/49ea3d33c5



