Amenities
13382 Daniels Landing Circle Available 10/01/19 LIKE NEW! DANIELS LANDING A GATED COMMUNITY! This 2bed / 2.5 bath END UNIT Townhome is conveniently located in the Heart of Winter Garden only minutes from Winter Garden Village, & major roadways! - LIKE NEW! DANIELS LANDING A GATED COMMUNITY! This 2 bed / 2.5 bath END UNIT Townhome is conveniently located in the Heart of Winter Garden only minutes from Winter Garden Village, & major roadways. This Townhome features a spacious floor plan, 2 master bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen w/solid wood cabinets, newer tile floors throughout the downstairs living, newer laminate wood on the stairs, newer carpet upstairs, newer tiled shower in the master bath. Detached oversized 1 car garage with driveway & plenty of guest parking. The community of Daniels Landing features a clubhouse, heated pool, trail for jogging, fitness, & playground. Services include: basic cable, internet & grounds maintenance. This Townhome has been very well maintained & won't last long. Washer/Dryer Included.. The unit can be available sooner than October 1, 2019. MUST SEE!
Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.
(RLNE2510734)