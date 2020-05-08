All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 13382 Daniels Landing Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
13382 Daniels Landing Circle
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

13382 Daniels Landing Circle

13382 Daniels Landing Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13382 Daniels Landing Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
13382 Daniels Landing Circle Available 10/01/19 LIKE NEW! DANIELS LANDING A GATED COMMUNITY! This 2bed / 2.5 bath END UNIT Townhome is conveniently located in the Heart of Winter Garden only minutes from Winter Garden Village, & major roadways! - LIKE NEW! DANIELS LANDING A GATED COMMUNITY! This 2 bed / 2.5 bath END UNIT Townhome is conveniently located in the Heart of Winter Garden only minutes from Winter Garden Village, & major roadways. This Townhome features a spacious floor plan, 2 master bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen w/solid wood cabinets, newer tile floors throughout the downstairs living, newer laminate wood on the stairs, newer carpet upstairs, newer tiled shower in the master bath. Detached oversized 1 car garage with driveway & plenty of guest parking. The community of Daniels Landing features a clubhouse, heated pool, trail for jogging, fitness, & playground. Services include: basic cable, internet & grounds maintenance. This Townhome has been very well maintained & won't last long. Washer/Dryer Included.. The unit can be available sooner than October 1, 2019. MUST SEE!

Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2510734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13382 Daniels Landing Circle have any available units?
13382 Daniels Landing Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 13382 Daniels Landing Circle have?
Some of 13382 Daniels Landing Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13382 Daniels Landing Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13382 Daniels Landing Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13382 Daniels Landing Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13382 Daniels Landing Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 13382 Daniels Landing Circle offer parking?
Yes, 13382 Daniels Landing Circle offers parking.
Does 13382 Daniels Landing Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13382 Daniels Landing Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13382 Daniels Landing Circle have a pool?
Yes, 13382 Daniels Landing Circle has a pool.
Does 13382 Daniels Landing Circle have accessible units?
No, 13382 Daniels Landing Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13382 Daniels Landing Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13382 Daniels Landing Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13382 Daniels Landing Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13382 Daniels Landing Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College