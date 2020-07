Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This property is located in the charming gated community of "Tucker Oaks. Three bedrooms (all upstairs), two and one half bathrooms, two car attached garage. Open floor plan to kitchen and living area and right across the street from the community pool and play ground. Call today for a tour, available for new tenants December 15th, 2019.