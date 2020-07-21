All apartments in Winter Garden
1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE

1300 Eastern Pecan Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Eastern Pecan Pl, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
car wash area
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
SOUTHERN COMFORTS AT ITS BEST!! Cozy and Clean 1,453 sq. ft., 3-bedroom, 2 bath condo with walk in closets each, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel sinks (2), closet pantry, and snack bar. Granite counters in both baths with ceiling fans also. Living/Dining room area with separate Solarium/Den/Study area. Inside utility with full size washer/dryer. This ideal executive condo comes with many amenities such as Executive Business Center, Fitness center, indoor Basketball and racquetball Gym. Olympic size pool with spa & wet bar. BBQ area with an outdoor kitchen, hammock area, tennis courts, playground area, car wash & more nestled in this beautifully maintained gated community. Major thoroughfares are just around the corner. Downtown Orlando & the attractions are minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE have any available units?
1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE have?
Some of 1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE offer parking?
No, 1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE has a pool.
Does 1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
