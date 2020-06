Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

TWO Story in STONEYBROOK WEST, Gated Community. Five Bedroom, Three Baths with one bedroom and bath on first floor. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets and breakfast nook opens to Family Room with fireplace. Living/dining combo and large screened patio. Master with balcony and three bedrooms on second floor. Tile, carpet and wood floors throughout. Community pool and fitness center. Close to major roads, schools, shopping and restaurants.