Winter Garden, FL
12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:20 PM

12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE

12108 Rebecca's Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12108 Rebecca's Run Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Search no more! This is what you have been looking for!!!! Located in Windermere Crossing, a gated community across the street from Lake Whitney Elementary, this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home will satisfy the most demanding of home seekers. The master bedroom is fit for royalty. The kitchen is suitable for the most discerning of chefs with its stainless steel appliances, island kitchen and breakfast nook. The bedrooms are all on the first floor with hardwood flooring, as is the formal dining room and home office. There is a massive bonus room on the second floor where possibilities for its use are almost limitless. The property boasts plantation shutters throughout, with french door access to the pool area which which paved and screened for optimum enjoyment. This property is professionally managed, so hurry, it will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE have any available units?
12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
