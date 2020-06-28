12108 REBECCAS RUN DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Search no more! This is what you have been looking for!!!! Located in Windermere Crossing, a gated community across the street from Lake Whitney Elementary, this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home will satisfy the most demanding of home seekers. The master bedroom is fit for royalty. The kitchen is suitable for the most discerning of chefs with its stainless steel appliances, island kitchen and breakfast nook. The bedrooms are all on the first floor with hardwood flooring, as is the formal dining room and home office. There is a massive bonus room on the second floor where possibilities for its use are almost limitless. The property boasts plantation shutters throughout, with french door access to the pool area which which paved and screened for optimum enjoyment. This property is professionally managed, so hurry, it will not last.