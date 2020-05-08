114 FLORIDA AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Historic Downtown Winter Garden. Blocks from Plant St. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Kitchen is huge with tons of storage. Split bedroom plan. Shed in back yard is big enough for a workshop. Fenced back yard. Hurry!! It won't last long!