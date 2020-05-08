All apartments in Winter Garden
114 FLORIDA AVENUE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

114 FLORIDA AVENUE

114 Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

114 Florida Avenue, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Historic Downtown Winter Garden. Blocks from Plant St. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Kitchen is huge with tons of storage. Split bedroom plan. Shed in back yard is big enough for a workshop. Fenced back yard. Hurry!! It won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 FLORIDA AVENUE have any available units?
114 FLORIDA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 114 FLORIDA AVENUE have?
Some of 114 FLORIDA AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 FLORIDA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
114 FLORIDA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 FLORIDA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 114 FLORIDA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 114 FLORIDA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 114 FLORIDA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 114 FLORIDA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 FLORIDA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 FLORIDA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 114 FLORIDA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 114 FLORIDA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 114 FLORIDA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 114 FLORIDA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 FLORIDA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 FLORIDA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 FLORIDA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

