Historic Downtown Winter Garden. Blocks from Plant St. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Kitchen is huge with tons of storage. Split bedroom plan. Shed in back yard is big enough for a workshop. Fenced back yard. Hurry!! It won't last long!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 114 FLORIDA AVENUE have any available units?
114 FLORIDA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 114 FLORIDA AVENUE have?
Some of 114 FLORIDA AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 FLORIDA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
114 FLORIDA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.