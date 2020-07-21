1136 DUNBROOKE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home is one of a kind! It features a spacious floor plan and plenty of living space. The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. The inviting living room has a cozy fireplace. The master bathroom includes a garden tub and dual sinks. This home won’t last long!