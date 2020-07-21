All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
1136 DUNBROOKE STREET
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

1136 DUNBROOKE STREET

1136 Dunbrooke Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1136 Dunbrooke Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is one of a kind! It features a spacious floor plan and plenty of living space. The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. The inviting living room has a cozy fireplace. The master bathroom includes a garden tub and dual sinks. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET have any available units?
1136 DUNBROOKE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET have?
Some of 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1136 DUNBROOKE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET offers parking.
Does 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET have a pool?
No, 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
The Lodge at Hamlin
6151 Lake Lodge Drive
Winter Garden, FL 34787
The Promenade
1240 Winter Garden Vineland Rd
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWinter Garden 2 Bedroom Apartments
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconiesWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLApopka, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College