This home is one of a kind! It features a spacious floor plan and plenty of living space. The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. The inviting living room has a cozy fireplace. The master bathroom includes a garden tub and dual sinks. This home won’t last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET have any available units?
1136 DUNBROOKE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET have?
Some of 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 DUNBROOKE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1136 DUNBROOKE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.