Wilton Manors, FL
910 NE 23rd Dr
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM

910 NE 23rd Dr

910 Northeast 23rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

910 Northeast 23rd Drive, Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Wilton Manors

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cute and well maintained updated 2 bed/2 bath plus a Florida room located in Wilton Manors 1 block off Wilton Drive. Back unit of a 2 unit duplex. Updated kitchen and bathrooms; Stainless appliances (electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave); Washer/dryer included. Private patio and backyard; Tile throughout (no carpet); Window blinds; Large bedroom with walk-in closet; Impact doors and windows; Lawn care is included; Central AC; Two parking space; Two pets (cat/dog) max under 30lbs with $400 refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 NE 23rd Dr have any available units?
910 NE 23rd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilton Manors, FL.
What amenities does 910 NE 23rd Dr have?
Some of 910 NE 23rd Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 NE 23rd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
910 NE 23rd Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 NE 23rd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 NE 23rd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 910 NE 23rd Dr offer parking?
Yes, 910 NE 23rd Dr does offer parking.
Does 910 NE 23rd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 NE 23rd Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 NE 23rd Dr have a pool?
No, 910 NE 23rd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 910 NE 23rd Dr have accessible units?
No, 910 NE 23rd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 910 NE 23rd Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 NE 23rd Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 NE 23rd Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 910 NE 23rd Dr has units with air conditioning.
