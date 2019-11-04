910 NE 23rd Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cute and well maintained updated 2 bed/2 bath plus a Florida room located in Wilton Manors 1 block off Wilton Drive. Back unit of a 2 unit duplex. Updated kitchen and bathrooms; Stainless appliances (electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave); Washer/dryer included. Private patio and backyard; Tile throughout (no carpet); Window blinds; Large bedroom with walk-in closet; Impact doors and windows; Lawn care is included; Central AC; Two parking space; Two pets (cat/dog) max under 30lbs with $400 refundable pet deposit.