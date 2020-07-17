3004 NE 5th Ter

Amenities
River Manors 2 Beds 2 baths, sparkling clean unit , freshly painted with brand new stainless steel high efficiency appliances. This unit futures an open kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar; Spacious and open dining area, living room and balcony; Large Master bedroom with walk-in-closet, plenty of storage space and polished marble shower; Thermal Impact rated sliding doors and windows; Within walking distance to Wilton Drive, shops, restaurants & entertainment; Approx. 3 miles to beach!