Wilton Manors, FL
3004 NE 5th Ter
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:53 PM

3004 NE 5th Ter

3004 Northeast 5th Terrace · (305) 726-4054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3004 Northeast 5th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL 33334
Wilton Manors

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 215C · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
River Manors 2 Beds 2 baths, sparkling clean unit , freshly painted with brand new stainless steel high efficiency appliances. This unit futures an open kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar; Spacious and open dining area, living room and balcony; Large Master bedroom with walk-in-closet, plenty of storage space and polished marble shower; Thermal Impact rated sliding doors and windows; Within walking distance to Wilton Drive, shops, restaurants & entertainment; Approx. 3 miles to beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 NE 5th Ter have any available units?
3004 NE 5th Ter has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3004 NE 5th Ter have?
Some of 3004 NE 5th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 NE 5th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3004 NE 5th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 NE 5th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 3004 NE 5th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilton Manors.
Does 3004 NE 5th Ter offer parking?
No, 3004 NE 5th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 3004 NE 5th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 NE 5th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 NE 5th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 3004 NE 5th Ter has a pool.
Does 3004 NE 5th Ter have accessible units?
No, 3004 NE 5th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 NE 5th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 NE 5th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 NE 5th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 NE 5th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
