Wilton Manors, FL
3000 NE 5th Ter
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

3000 NE 5th Ter

3000 Northeast 5th Terrace · No Longer Available
Wilton Manors
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3000 Northeast 5th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL 33334
Wilton Manors

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Nicely updated 2/2 corner unit with river views,open kitchen with stainless appliances including dishwasher (BRAND NEW refrigerator), pantry, spacious living room with balcony looking out to water, master suite has great views of river, large walk-in closet & other full closet, master bath has large vanity for ample storage, BRAND new vanity in guest bathroom and walk-in shower, freshly painted, neutral tile floors throughout,HURRICANE (high) impact windows & slider, pool, lush landscaping, secured building, laundry on same floor, close to Wilton Drive ! SHOWS WELL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 NE 5th Ter have any available units?
3000 NE 5th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilton Manors, FL.
What amenities does 3000 NE 5th Ter have?
Some of 3000 NE 5th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 NE 5th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3000 NE 5th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 NE 5th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 3000 NE 5th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilton Manors.
Does 3000 NE 5th Ter offer parking?
No, 3000 NE 5th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 3000 NE 5th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 NE 5th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 NE 5th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 3000 NE 5th Ter has a pool.
Does 3000 NE 5th Ter have accessible units?
No, 3000 NE 5th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 NE 5th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 NE 5th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 NE 5th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 NE 5th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
