2741 NE 16th Ave

Amenities
Minutes to Beach! Gorgeous, Remodeled, Furnished Mid-Century Modern home, 2/2, w/ Den, dripping in charm and ambiance. Impact windows, plantation shutters, terrazzo floors, open kitchen, lots of light, white Quartz counters /bkfst bar, Slate (SS) appliances, W/D, electric fireplace, wine cooler, lots of parking, Huge outside area for entertaining, Huge fenced back yard, pets considered. East Wilton Manors is the IN-DEMAND east-side neighborhood. Walk to WM, Starbucks, grocery, dining, shopping. Minutes to Airport, beaches, public boat ramp w/ ocean access, or I-95 to Miami, Palm Beach. Quiet, relaxing home, in great walking neighborhood. (Annual lease: $2700 mo., no utilities included. (APPLICATION FEE REQ)
Off Season lease: 4 mos minimum, $3300 mo., util included) 650 min credit score.