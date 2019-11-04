All apartments in Wilton Manors
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:21 PM

2741 NE 16th Ave

2741 Northeast 16th Avenue · (954) 229-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2741 Northeast 16th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL 33334
Wilton Manors

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Minutes to Beach! Gorgeous, Remodeled, Furnished Mid-Century Modern home, 2/2, w/ Den, dripping in charm and ambiance. Impact windows, plantation shutters, terrazzo floors, open kitchen, lots of light, white Quartz counters /bkfst bar, Slate (SS) appliances, W/D, electric fireplace, wine cooler, lots of parking, Huge outside area for entertaining, Huge fenced back yard, pets considered. East Wilton Manors is the IN-DEMAND east-side neighborhood. Walk to WM, Starbucks, grocery, dining, shopping. Minutes to Airport, beaches, public boat ramp w/ ocean access, or I-95 to Miami, Palm Beach. Quiet, relaxing home, in great walking neighborhood. (Annual lease: $2700 mo., no utilities included. (APPLICATION FEE REQ)
Off Season lease: 4 mos minimum, $3300 mo., util included) 650 min credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 NE 16th Ave have any available units?
2741 NE 16th Ave has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2741 NE 16th Ave have?
Some of 2741 NE 16th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2741 NE 16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2741 NE 16th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 NE 16th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2741 NE 16th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2741 NE 16th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2741 NE 16th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2741 NE 16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2741 NE 16th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 NE 16th Ave have a pool?
No, 2741 NE 16th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2741 NE 16th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2741 NE 16th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 NE 16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2741 NE 16th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2741 NE 16th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2741 NE 16th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
