Wilton Manors, FL
2660 NE 8th Ave
2660 NE 8th Ave

2660 Northeast 8th Avenue · (954) 525-2200
Location

2660 Northeast 8th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL 33334
Wilton Manors

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 117 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
This tastefully furnished second floor unit is located in The Grove, a gated community ideally located just off Wilton Drive. The unit features impact windows, stainless and granite kitchen, tile and carpet floors, and comes with pots, pans, dishes and linens. The complex features large laundry facilities with well maintained grounds and pool.This unit is available for a 1 year lease. Owner requires a 650+ credit score. Condo application required which includes a background check. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 NE 8th Ave have any available units?
2660 NE 8th Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2660 NE 8th Ave have?
Some of 2660 NE 8th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2660 NE 8th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2660 NE 8th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 NE 8th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2660 NE 8th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilton Manors.
Does 2660 NE 8th Ave offer parking?
No, 2660 NE 8th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2660 NE 8th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2660 NE 8th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 NE 8th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2660 NE 8th Ave has a pool.
Does 2660 NE 8th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2660 NE 8th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 NE 8th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2660 NE 8th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2660 NE 8th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2660 NE 8th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
