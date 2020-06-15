2660 NE 8th Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters stainless steel pool furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

This tastefully furnished second floor unit is located in The Grove, a gated community ideally located just off Wilton Drive. The unit features impact windows, stainless and granite kitchen, tile and carpet floors, and comes with pots, pans, dishes and linens. The complex features large laundry facilities with well maintained grounds and pool.This unit is available for a 1 year lease. Owner requires a 650+ credit score. Condo application required which includes a background check. Sorry, no pets.