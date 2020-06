Amenities

RENOVATED 1/1 WITH SCREENED PATIO AND COURT YARD VIEW AT MANOR GROVE VILLAGE 2. SUNNY SCREENED PATIO. NEW CONTEMPORARY WITH QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW BATH WITH LARGE VANITY THAT HAS TONS OF STORAGE. CARPET IN BEDROOM. HURRICANE SHUTTERS. GREAT LOCATION IN WILTON MANORS JUST STEPS TO ALL THE ACTION ON WILTON DRIVE. WILL CONSIDER A SMALL DOG (UNDER 20 LBS PER ASSOCIATION). HEATED POOL AND CLUB HOUSE. LAUNDRY ROOM. GREAT NEIGHBORS IN GREAT COMMUNITY. PER ASSOCIATION MIN. 675 CREDIT SCORE.