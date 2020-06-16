50 Whitehead Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

This 2-story Coconuts townhouse is freshly painted, and ready to receive you. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, patio, tile and wood flooring, and in-house washer and dryer.

"A" elementary, middle, and high schools.

No pets. No smoking. Minimum credit score 650.

Move in with first months' rent, and a security deposit of one months' rent. No-cost homeowners’ association application also required; approval in up to 4 weeks.

Submit $50 money order with your application, salary statement, and references.



Optional Bonaventure Town Center—pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, fitness center