50 Whitehead Cir

50 Whitehead Circle · (855) 550-0528
Location

50 Whitehead Circle, Weston, FL 33326
Bonaventure

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

This 2-story Coconuts townhouse is freshly painted, and ready to receive you. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, patio, tile and wood flooring, and in-house washer and dryer.
"A" elementary, middle, and high schools.
No pets. No smoking. Minimum credit score 650.
Move in with first months' rent, and a security deposit of one months' rent. No-cost homeowners’ association application also required; approval in up to 4 weeks.
Submit $50 money order with your application, salary statement, and references.

Optional Bonaventure Town Center—pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, fitness center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Whitehead Cir have any available units?
50 Whitehead Cir has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Whitehead Cir have?
Some of 50 Whitehead Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Whitehead Cir currently offering any rent specials?
50 Whitehead Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Whitehead Cir pet-friendly?
No, 50 Whitehead Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 50 Whitehead Cir offer parking?
No, 50 Whitehead Cir does not offer parking.
Does 50 Whitehead Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Whitehead Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Whitehead Cir have a pool?
Yes, 50 Whitehead Cir has a pool.
Does 50 Whitehead Cir have accessible units?
No, 50 Whitehead Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Whitehead Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Whitehead Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Whitehead Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Whitehead Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
