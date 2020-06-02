4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

This elegantly up-to-date 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in one of Weston's most desired gated communities offers gorgeous finishes with no expense spared throughout. Home has been completely updated with new Gourmet kitchen, Luxury Quartz Counter-tops and Backslash, 42 inch wood cabinets, top-of-the-line stainless appliances, plenty of storage and an eat-in area. Master bedroom features walk in closet. All 3 bathrooms completely remodeled .A+ Schools. Community features pool, parks, picnic areas with BBQ grills, children’s playground, Basketball courts,walking trails,soccer field and more. This is a MUST SEE.