Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:17 AM

4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr

4321 Magnolia Ridge Drive · (954) 908-9474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4321 Magnolia Ridge Drive, Weston, FL 33331

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4321 · Avail. now

$3,450

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This elegantly up-to-date 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in one of Weston's most desired gated communities offers gorgeous finishes with no expense spared throughout. Home has been completely updated with new Gourmet kitchen, Luxury Quartz Counter-tops and Backslash, 42 inch wood cabinets, top-of-the-line stainless appliances, plenty of storage and an eat-in area. Master bedroom features walk in closet. All 3 bathrooms completely remodeled .A+ Schools. Community features pool, parks, picnic areas with BBQ grills, children’s playground, Basketball courts,walking trails,soccer field and more. This is a MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr have any available units?
4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr have?
Some of 4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4321 Magnolia Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
