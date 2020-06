Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

*** FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL *** 2 bedroom with 2 full bath. (Furnished Only) Ideal for your Relocation Client. Open floor plan. Tile floors in all living areas. Open kitchen. Screened patio. 1 car garage and long driveway. Gated Community with Community pool and play ground. ** could be rented for less than a year but minimun 6 month at a different price**