Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious and bright unit completely renovated on first floor, with 2 extra storage room, two bedroom, two baths, spacious living/dining room. Large master bedroom with wall and walk in closets, new air condition, new kitchen and appliances, new washer/dryer, new flooring, outside storage. Great location facing botaniko million dollar homes. Enjoy all amenities from complex and bonaventure town center. Great schools. All maintenance included in rent.



(RLNE5889246)