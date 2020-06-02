2518 Golf View Drive

Amenities
Golf View Drive, Weston, FL 33327 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Perfect location at upscale and charming Weston Hills County Club. Spacious one story house with beautiful golf view. Contemporary kitchen with stainless appliances. Marble floor throughout social areas and carpet floor in the bedrooms. Very well maintained. Access to excellent rated - A public schools. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3582892 ]