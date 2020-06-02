All apartments in Weston
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

2518 Golf View Drive

2518 Golf View Drive · (954) 993-4760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2518 Golf View Drive, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2623 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Golf View Drive, Weston, FL 33327 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Perfect location at upscale and charming Weston Hills County Club. Spacious one story house with beautiful golf view. Contemporary kitchen with stainless appliances. Marble floor throughout social areas and carpet floor in the bedrooms. Very well maintained. Access to excellent rated - A public schools. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3582892 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 Golf View Drive have any available units?
2518 Golf View Drive has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2518 Golf View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Golf View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Golf View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 Golf View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2518 Golf View Drive offer parking?
No, 2518 Golf View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2518 Golf View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 Golf View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Golf View Drive have a pool?
No, 2518 Golf View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2518 Golf View Drive have accessible units?
No, 2518 Golf View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Golf View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 Golf View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2518 Golf View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2518 Golf View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
