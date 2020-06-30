All apartments in Weston
Location

1804 Aspen Lane, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful One Story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in desirable community of Savanna. Tile floors in living areas and laminate wood in bedrooms. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Fenced yard with covered patio. perfect for entertaining or enjoying the Florida sunset. Walk to the expansive clubhouse with three pools: Olympic size pool for swimming, free form pool with water slides and children's pool. Mini golf, basketball courts, soccer and hockey fields. Great schools. Elementary school is walking distance form the community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Aspen Ln have any available units?
1804 Aspen Ln has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1804 Aspen Ln have?
Some of 1804 Aspen Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Aspen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Aspen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Aspen Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1804 Aspen Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 1804 Aspen Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1804 Aspen Ln offers parking.
Does 1804 Aspen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 Aspen Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Aspen Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1804 Aspen Ln has a pool.
Does 1804 Aspen Ln have accessible units?
No, 1804 Aspen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Aspen Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 Aspen Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 Aspen Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1804 Aspen Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
