1804 Aspen Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Beautiful One Story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in desirable community of Savanna. Tile floors in living areas and laminate wood in bedrooms. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Fenced yard with covered patio. perfect for entertaining or enjoying the Florida sunset. Walk to the expansive clubhouse with three pools: Olympic size pool for swimming, free form pool with water slides and children's pool. Mini golf, basketball courts, soccer and hockey fields. Great schools. Elementary school is walking distance form the community