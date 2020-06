Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool new construction

FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL, RARELY AVAILABLE, MINIMUM 4 MOS. TOP FLOOR UNIT, SUPERB DECORATIONS THRUOGHOUT, MAGNIFICENT VIEWS FROM THIS PENTHOUSE FLOOR. FURNISHED AND READY FOR SEASONAL OCCUPANCY. FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. GLASS ENCLOSED PATIO ADDS MORE INDOOR SPACE TO ENJOY. ACCESS TO THE BONAVENTURE TOWN CENTER CLUB AND ALL ITS AMENITIES. CLOSE TO MALLS, RESTAURANTS, AIRPORTS, WESTON TOWN CENTER AND MAIN ACCESS ROADS.

CALL L/A FOR ACCESS INFORMATION. EASY TO SHOW.