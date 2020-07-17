Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

16257 Saddle Club Road Apt #201, Weston, FL 33326 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/16/2020. No pets allowed. Very nice and spacious corner unit. Renovated baths and freshly painted. New Bedroom floors. Very peaceful and quiet neighborhood. Best Weston schools. Easy access to I-75. Screened and spacious balcony with an extra closet for storage. Washer and dryer in the unit, 1 assigned parking space. Water/sewer & access to Bonaventure Country Club is included with the rent payment. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3628622 ]