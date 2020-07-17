All apartments in Weston
Last updated July 16 2020 at 2:51 PM

16257 Saddle Club Road

16257 Saddle Club Road · (786) 592-2443
Location

16257 Saddle Club Road, Weston, FL 33326
Bonaventure

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
16257 Saddle Club Road Apt #201, Weston, FL 33326 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/16/2020. No pets allowed. Very nice and spacious corner unit. Renovated baths and freshly painted. New Bedroom floors. Very peaceful and quiet neighborhood. Best Weston schools. Easy access to I-75. Screened and spacious balcony with an extra closet for storage. Washer and dryer in the unit, 1 assigned parking space. Water/sewer & access to Bonaventure Country Club is included with the rent payment. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3628622 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16257 Saddle Club Road have any available units?
16257 Saddle Club Road has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16257 Saddle Club Road have?
Some of 16257 Saddle Club Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16257 Saddle Club Road currently offering any rent specials?
16257 Saddle Club Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16257 Saddle Club Road pet-friendly?
No, 16257 Saddle Club Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 16257 Saddle Club Road offer parking?
Yes, 16257 Saddle Club Road offers parking.
Does 16257 Saddle Club Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16257 Saddle Club Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16257 Saddle Club Road have a pool?
No, 16257 Saddle Club Road does not have a pool.
Does 16257 Saddle Club Road have accessible units?
No, 16257 Saddle Club Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16257 Saddle Club Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16257 Saddle Club Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16257 Saddle Club Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16257 Saddle Club Road does not have units with air conditioning.
