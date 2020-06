Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

GORGEOUS ONE STORY HOME WITH AN AMAZING LAKE VIEW. THIS HOME HAS IT ALL. IT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED AND IT IS READY TO MOVE IN. QUALITY FINISHES NEWLY INSTALLED 48X24 RECTANGULAR WHITE PORCELAIN TILE THROUGHOUT, NEW KITCHEN, NEW SS APPLIANCES, BEAUTIFUL BATHROOMS. DO NOT MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL AND PERFECT HOME, GREAT SCHOOL, CLOSE TO SUPERMARKET AND RESTAURANTS, EASY ACCESS TO I-75, I-595 AND SAWGRASS EXPRESSWAY.