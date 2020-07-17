All apartments in Weston
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

1435 Seabay Rd

1435 Seabay Road · No Longer Available
Location

1435 Seabay Road, Weston, FL 33326
Weston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Located on a large corner lot this home is situated on a quiet street in a small, private, gated community of Hibiscus Island! Very spacious social area with lots of windows for natural light. Volume ceilings throughout the living area add to the greatness of this great floor plan. Neutral and beautiful granite floors where living area is open to the dining space, and private large covered back patio area. Open kitchen with seating counter area and family room. Master bedroom is located downstairs and two other bedrooms upstairs with brand-new carpet. Roof has been replaced recently. Community offers pool, child play area & basketball court. Centrally located in Weston with easy access to shopping, restaurants, hospitals & major highways. Walk to middle school & parks. HOA APPROVAL NEEDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Seabay Rd have any available units?
1435 Seabay Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weston, FL.
What amenities does 1435 Seabay Rd have?
Some of 1435 Seabay Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Seabay Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Seabay Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Seabay Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1435 Seabay Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 1435 Seabay Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Seabay Rd offers parking.
Does 1435 Seabay Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1435 Seabay Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Seabay Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1435 Seabay Rd has a pool.
Does 1435 Seabay Rd have accessible units?
No, 1435 Seabay Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Seabay Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1435 Seabay Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 Seabay Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 Seabay Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
