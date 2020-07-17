1435 Seabay Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Located on a large corner lot this home is situated on a quiet street in a small, private, gated community of Hibiscus Island! Very spacious social area with lots of windows for natural light. Volume ceilings throughout the living area add to the greatness of this great floor plan. Neutral and beautiful granite floors where living area is open to the dining space, and private large covered back patio area. Open kitchen with seating counter area and family room. Master bedroom is located downstairs and two other bedrooms upstairs with brand-new carpet. Roof has been replaced recently. Community offers pool, child play area & basketball court. Centrally located in Weston with easy access to shopping, restaurants, hospitals & major highways. Walk to middle school & parks. HOA APPROVAL NEEDED.