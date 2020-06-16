100 Lakeview Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym pool pool table hot tub tennis court

Completely Remodeled oversize 1BD 1.5 BTH Waterfront Condo! This unit is conveniently located on the 1st floor of an updated and secured building. Updated Kitchen and Appliances, Large Tiles throughout and impact windows. The spacious bedroom flat gives access to a screened patio that opens up to a serene water view . Future tenant will enjoy access to the Bonaventure Town Center Club including: Gym,Tennis,Racket Ball,Indoor Basketball courts, billiards, bowling, 2 pool and Spa!



(RLNE5616650)