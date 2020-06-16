All apartments in Weston
100 Lakeview Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

100 Lakeview Dr

100 Lakeview Drive · (954) 257-2913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Lakeview Drive, Weston, FL 33326
Bonaventure

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
Completely Remodeled oversize 1BD 1.5 BTH Waterfront Condo! This unit is conveniently located on the 1st floor of an updated and secured building. Updated Kitchen and Appliances, Large Tiles throughout and impact windows. The spacious bedroom flat gives access to a screened patio that opens up to a serene water view . Future tenant will enjoy access to the Bonaventure Town Center Club including: Gym,Tennis,Racket Ball,Indoor Basketball courts, billiards, bowling, 2 pool and Spa!

(RLNE5616650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Lakeview Dr have any available units?
100 Lakeview Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Lakeview Dr have?
Some of 100 Lakeview Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Lakeview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
100 Lakeview Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Lakeview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 100 Lakeview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 100 Lakeview Dr offer parking?
No, 100 Lakeview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 100 Lakeview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Lakeview Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Lakeview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 100 Lakeview Dr has a pool.
Does 100 Lakeview Dr have accessible units?
No, 100 Lakeview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Lakeview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Lakeview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Lakeview Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Lakeview Dr has units with air conditioning.
