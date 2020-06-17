Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3822 38th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Annual Lease Very nice, cozy and spacious 2/2.5 with a beautiful view from both room balconies. Completely new AC system and Water Heater. Unit is tiled throughout and has a very nice, spacious and fenced front yard. For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent, Not List Agent Courtesy of Lang RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3566377 ]