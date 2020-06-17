All apartments in West Palm Beach
Location

3822 38th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1236 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3822 38th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Annual Lease Very nice, cozy and spacious 2/2.5 with a beautiful view from both room balconies. Completely new AC system and Water Heater. Unit is tiled throughout and has a very nice, spacious and fenced front yard. For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent, Not List Agent Courtesy of Lang RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3566377 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 38th Way have any available units?
3822 38th Way has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 3822 38th Way currently offering any rent specials?
3822 38th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 38th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3822 38th Way is pet friendly.
Does 3822 38th Way offer parking?
No, 3822 38th Way does not offer parking.
Does 3822 38th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 38th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 38th Way have a pool?
No, 3822 38th Way does not have a pool.
Does 3822 38th Way have accessible units?
No, 3822 38th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 38th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3822 38th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3822 38th Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3822 38th Way has units with air conditioning.
