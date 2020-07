Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub package receiving sauna yoga accessible

Club Prado Apartments, is the place to live in West Miami, Florida! Our Miami apartment community is just minutes from Coral Gables, Coconut Grove and the University of Miami. This amazing community features a kid gaming room, a state of the art fitness center and an outdoor kitchen and bar. Once you discover your own beautiful apartment home, you will never regret it. Our gorgeous Miami apartments amenities will enhance your lifestyle as well. Here you will have the option to choose from our spacious apartment homes for rent, exquisitely designed with your interest in mind. In one of our luxury apartments for rent our impressive amenities consist of gourmet kitchen appliances, quartz counter tops and large closets. Our pet friendly apartments are less than a few miles from West Miami and is conveniently located near Coral way, Florida International University and West End Park, near some of the best entertainment venues that the city of Miami has to offer. Living in one of our ...