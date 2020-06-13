/
accessible apartments
56 Accessible Apartments for rent in West Miami, FL
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
West Miami
21 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,838
1370 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of West Miami
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
West Miami
71 Units Available
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,530
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of West Miami
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
52 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
1 of 197
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,512
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,448
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
$
Douglas
12 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Village of Merrick Park
7 Units Available
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,266
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Allapattah
8 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartment Rentals
1921 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this beautiful CFH Group Community! This 14 acre property features 7 buildings with 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Golden Pines
33 Units Available
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,601
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
Miami Riverfront Residences
2601 NW 16 St Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,670
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverfront living on the Miami River. Spacious units with oversized master bedrooms, ceramic tile and many interior upgrades. Off the Dolphin Expressway near Miami International Airport.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
$
Little Havana
8 Units Available
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,720
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,462
1400 sqft
Overlooking the Marlins Stadium, these pet-friendly homes feature eat-in kitchens, linen closets, spacious balconies, and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a barbecue area with daybeds.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Crafts
174 Units Available
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,049
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,409
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
9 Units Available
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,635
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1086 sqft
We believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. We go to great lengths designing amenities and choosing locations that put everything within reach. Where you live, is where you come alive.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,638
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1125 sqft
Located near the downtown and park area. A modern, resort-like community with a large pool and sundeck. On-site fitness center, grilling area and clubhouse. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances and a washer and dryer.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
4700 NW 84th Ave
4700 NW 84th Ave, Miami Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful FURNISHED 3/2 New unit in the desirable Urbana at the Residence, Downtown Doral.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7265 Southwest 89th Street
7265 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1162 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
155 Nahkoda Dr
155 Nahkoda Drive, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
WOW WHAT A FIND IN MIAMI SPRINGS!!! REMOLDED, WELL KEPT, UPDATED KITCHEN, 2 BEDROOMS/1 BATH HOME IN MIAMI SPRINGS.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Shenandoah
1 Unit Available
2160 Sw 16th Ave
2160 Southwest 16th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean and bright renovated apartment in Coral Way. One bedroom, one bathroom with huge walk in closet. Confortable terrace with a green and peaceful view. Kitchen includes Stainless Steal appliances. Laundry is onsite and available in all floors.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Douglas
1 Unit Available
26 Santillane Ave
26 Santillane Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Built in 2018 & comprising 15, 2 Bedroom/2 Bath apartment-homes, 26 Santillane is located in a peaceful neighborhood setting just close enough to the nightlife, dining & shopping of Downtown Coral Gables.
