1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:56 PM
216 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Miami, FL
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
West Miami
18 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,741
783 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Miami
3 Units Available
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Miami
3 Units Available
6240 SW 8th St
6240 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
Results within 1 mile of West Miami
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
West Miami
71 Units Available
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,729
703 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Flagami
1 Unit Available
6500 SW 7 St
6500 Southwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
4 Rent, Brand New Lux Rentals Starting $1,695 - Property Id: 166383 Once you make Apartments at Blue Lagoon in Miami your home, regardless of the luxury apartment style you select as your home, you'll enjoy unlimited access to the amenities, at
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6700 Northwest 7th Street
6700 Northwest 7th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
775 sqft
LUXURY APARTMENT LIVING Expand Your Definition of a Luxury Apartment Luxury Apartment Apartments for rent Miami What if you could live in our remarkable luxury apartment community and enjoy the diverse and distinctive amenities of condo living? What
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
7066 Sw 4th St
7066 Southwest 4th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
175 sqft
Single room for rent inside a gym warehouse studio in Miami Westchester area. Ideal for college student or divorced single male. Rooms are part of a private boxing gym, therefore must be employed full time day shifts.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
1 Unit Available
295 Northwest 72nd Avenue
295 Northwest 72nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
610 sqft
95 Northwest 72nd Avenue Apt ##303, Miami, FL 33126 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 05/12/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
West Flagler
1 Unit Available
5011 SW 5th St
5011 Southwest 5th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5011 SW 5th St in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of West Miami
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
$
51 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
1 of 197
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Coconut Grove
92 Units Available
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,618
767 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Riviera
42 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,469
664 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Village of Merrick Park
34 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,905
828 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
$
Dadeland
61 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Fontainbleau East
25 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
686 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Little Havana
Contact for Availability
LaVida Apartments at Blue Lagoon in Miami
6600 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
765 sqft
Important: our temporary leasing office until March 2019 is located at 777 NW 72nd Avenue Suite 1081, Miami, FL 33126 – DoubleTree Airport Miami Merchandise Mart – ½ mile west of the property on NW 7th Street.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Fontainebleau Park West
56 Units Available
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,516
759 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
869 sqft
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
Shenandoah
27 Units Available
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
660 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Coral Gables Section
23 Units Available
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,103
800 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Glenvar Heights
15 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,556
750 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
52 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
817 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Flagami
1 Unit Available
Miami Riverfront Residences
2601 NW 16 St Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,670
706 sqft
Riverfront living on the Miami River. Spacious units with oversized master bedrooms, ceramic tile and many interior upgrades. Off the Dolphin Expressway near Miami International Airport.
