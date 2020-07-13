All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:17 AM

Altis Wiregrass Ranch

28878 Golden Vista Blvd · (833) 497-3584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 1.5 months free on 12-15 month leases when you move-in by 7/31! We are OPEN for walk-in tours. Call or text us at (813) 563-5150 for more info.
Location

28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08302 · Avail. Oct 24

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 04307 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,257

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 04203 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,267

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01207 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 01104 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,497

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 07303 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Altis Wiregrass Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
green community
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
business center
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
hot tub
lobby
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Surrender to the great escape at Horizon Wiregrass Ranch; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn. When you enter your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom apartment-suite, you will find it complete with designer finishes, meticulous attention to details, and every convenience you can think of. Live in comfort, entertain in style, upgrade to technology and go green, it’s all designed with you in mind.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 14-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet.
limit: 2 pet maximum.
rent: $35/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Combined weight limit of 75 lbs. Certain breeds of dogs are prohibited at the property including but not limited to. American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Pit Bull Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, Husky, Chow, German Shepherd and any combination of the mentioned animals.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease; Attached garage: included in select leases.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Altis Wiregrass Ranch have any available units?
Altis Wiregrass Ranch has 27 units available starting at $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Altis Wiregrass Ranch have?
Some of Altis Wiregrass Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Altis Wiregrass Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Altis Wiregrass Ranch is offering the following rent specials: Up to 1.5 months free on 12-15 month leases when you move-in by 7/31! We are OPEN for walk-in tours. Call or text us at (813) 563-5150 for more info.
Is Altis Wiregrass Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Altis Wiregrass Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Altis Wiregrass Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Altis Wiregrass Ranch offers parking.
Does Altis Wiregrass Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Altis Wiregrass Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Altis Wiregrass Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Altis Wiregrass Ranch has a pool.
Does Altis Wiregrass Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, Altis Wiregrass Ranch has accessible units.
Does Altis Wiregrass Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Altis Wiregrass Ranch has units with dishwashers.
Does Altis Wiregrass Ranch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Altis Wiregrass Ranch has units with air conditioning.
