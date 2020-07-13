Altis Wiregrass Ranch

Lease Length: 14-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet.
limit: 2 pet maximum.
rent: $35/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Combined weight limit of 75 lbs.
Certain breeds of dogs are prohibited at the property including but not limited to. American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Pit Bull Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, Husky, Chow, German Shepherd and any combination of the mentioned animals.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease; Attached garage: included in select leases.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.