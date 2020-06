Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 for information and showing of this beautiful 4 bedroom home. Across from the community pool, this home was built in 2005 in the desirable Palm Cove community. Beautiful fully fenced backyard. Large family room or formal dining room as you walk in with 3 bedrooms on the front half of the home and one on the back offering a lot of privacy. Nice stainless steal appliances in the kitchen and room for a small table. Owner managed.