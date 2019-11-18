7646 Armonk Ln

Amenities

Please call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 for qualifications and showing instructions. HOME AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AUGUST 2020.

This home is in the highly sought after community of Palm Cove in Wesley Chapel. With pool, ponds, splash pad and playgrounds plus excellent location this is the home you are looking for. Extremely clean, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1900sf of living space a living room, dining room, kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, and a center island adding so much counter space. Bedrooms are split with 2 bedrooms and a bath off the kitchen, a bedroom off the family room that would be a great office space. Give us a call today to see this home that is available for a July occupancy. HOA fee of $75 in addition to the application fee. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.