Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
7646 Armonk Ln
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

7646 Armonk Ln

7646 Armonk Lane · (813) 712-8421
Location

7646 Armonk Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Palm Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Please call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 for qualifications and showing instructions. HOME AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AUGUST 2020.
This home is in the highly sought after community of Palm Cove in Wesley Chapel. With pool, ponds, splash pad and playgrounds plus excellent location this is the home you are looking for. Extremely clean, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1900sf of living space a living room, dining room, kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, and a center island adding so much counter space. Bedrooms are split with 2 bedrooms and a bath off the kitchen, a bedroom off the family room that would be a great office space. Give us a call today to see this home that is available for a July occupancy. HOA fee of $75 in addition to the application fee. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7646 Armonk Ln have any available units?
7646 Armonk Ln has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7646 Armonk Ln have?
Some of 7646 Armonk Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7646 Armonk Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7646 Armonk Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7646 Armonk Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7646 Armonk Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 7646 Armonk Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7646 Armonk Ln does offer parking.
Does 7646 Armonk Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7646 Armonk Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7646 Armonk Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7646 Armonk Ln has a pool.
Does 7646 Armonk Ln have accessible units?
No, 7646 Armonk Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7646 Armonk Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7646 Armonk Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 7646 Armonk Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7646 Armonk Ln has units with air conditioning.
