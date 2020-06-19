7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home at 1871 square feet in the Wesley Chapel community of Palm Cove. Brand new carpet in bedrooms & living areas with fresh interior paint throughout. Eat in kitchen with wood cabinets, lots of counter top space, white appliances, closet pantry & tile floors. HUGE Family Room, Open & spacious Living Room/Dining Room combination. LARGE Master Bedroom with walk in closet & nicely sized other bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Double sinks/vanities, glass shower stall & garden tub in Master Bathroom. Vaulted ceilings, inside Utility Room with washer/dryer hooks ups, automatic sprinkler system for grass, 2 car garage with automatic opener, fenced in back yard & a covered back lanai perfect for a bbq & for entertaining. Community Pool. Basic lawn mowing service included in the monthly rent. Located close to schools, restaurants, shopping & major highways.Easy access to Suncoast Parkway/Veterans Expressway, US Hwy 41, North Dale Mabry Hwy, State Rd 54 & State Rd 56, I-75 & I-275. Easy commuting to downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, Tampa Premium Outlet Mall, Wiregrass Mall, Pasco Hernando State College, University of South Florida, Advent Health Hospital, St Joseph's North Hospital, Trinity Medical Center, Citrus Park Mall, Westshore Financial District & International Plaza. This is a must-see! $75 HOA APPLICATION FEE AND HOA APPROVAL FOR ALL TENANTS.