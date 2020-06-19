All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:54 AM

7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE

7612 Mariners Harbour Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7612 Mariners Harbour Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Palm Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home at 1871 square feet in the Wesley Chapel community of Palm Cove. Brand new carpet in bedrooms & living areas with fresh interior paint throughout. Eat in kitchen with wood cabinets, lots of counter top space, white appliances, closet pantry & tile floors. HUGE Family Room, Open & spacious Living Room/Dining Room combination. LARGE Master Bedroom with walk in closet & nicely sized other bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Double sinks/vanities, glass shower stall & garden tub in Master Bathroom. Vaulted ceilings, inside Utility Room with washer/dryer hooks ups, automatic sprinkler system for grass, 2 car garage with automatic opener, fenced in back yard & a covered back lanai perfect for a bbq & for entertaining. Community Pool. Basic lawn mowing service included in the monthly rent. Located close to schools, restaurants, shopping & major highways.Easy access to Suncoast Parkway/Veterans Expressway, US Hwy 41, North Dale Mabry Hwy, State Rd 54 & State Rd 56, I-75 & I-275. Easy commuting to downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, Tampa Premium Outlet Mall, Wiregrass Mall, Pasco Hernando State College, University of South Florida, Advent Health Hospital, St Joseph's North Hospital, Trinity Medical Center, Citrus Park Mall, Westshore Financial District & International Plaza. This is a must-see! $75 HOA APPLICATION FEE AND HOA APPROVAL FOR ALL TENANTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE have any available units?
7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE have?
Some of 7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7612 MARINERS HARBOUR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
