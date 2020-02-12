7118 Royal George Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY - BEAUTIFUL 4/2/2 HOME WAITING FOR YOU! BRAND NEW AC (JAN 2020)!! FRESH PAINT EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR! Enjoy the open floor plan, giving you great space for entertaining family and/or friends. The kitchen has granite counter tops and is open to the main living area, you can do both, cook and still enjoy the fun parties or family gatherings. This home has a split floor plan with over 1450 SQ FT of living area, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage. Plenty of room to entertain all year long! Down the hall you will find the spacious master suite with a walk-in closet, bathroom with dual sinks and a huge garden tub w/separate shower. This home will stop you in your tracks! Located in the desirable Bridgewater of Wesley Chapel, and is close to Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlets, Pasco Sports Complex, and is convenient to I-75 and minutes to the Tampa International Airport and Disney World