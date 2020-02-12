All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:42 PM

7118 Royal George Ct

7118 Royal George Court · No Longer Available
Location

7118 Royal George Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Bridgewater

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY - BEAUTIFUL 4/2/2 HOME WAITING FOR YOU! BRAND NEW AC (JAN 2020)!! FRESH PAINT EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR! Enjoy the open floor plan, giving you great space for entertaining family and/or friends. The kitchen has granite counter tops and is open to the main living area, you can do both, cook and still enjoy the fun parties or family gatherings. This home has a split floor plan with over 1450 SQ FT of living area, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage. Plenty of room to entertain all year long! Down the hall you will find the spacious master suite with a walk-in closet, bathroom with dual sinks and a huge garden tub w/separate shower. This home will stop you in your tracks! Located in the desirable Bridgewater of Wesley Chapel, and is close to Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlets, Pasco Sports Complex, and is convenient to I-75 and minutes to the Tampa International Airport and Disney World

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7118 Royal George Ct have any available units?
7118 Royal George Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 7118 Royal George Ct have?
Some of 7118 Royal George Ct's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7118 Royal George Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7118 Royal George Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7118 Royal George Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7118 Royal George Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7118 Royal George Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7118 Royal George Ct offers parking.
Does 7118 Royal George Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7118 Royal George Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7118 Royal George Ct have a pool?
No, 7118 Royal George Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7118 Royal George Ct have accessible units?
No, 7118 Royal George Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7118 Royal George Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7118 Royal George Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7118 Royal George Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7118 Royal George Ct has units with air conditioning.

